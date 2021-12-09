Positive role models go a long way in shaping young kids into being positive, productive adults, and I firmly believe having kids be a part of some kind of team is very important as they grow up.

I also believe it takes a special kind of person to be a great coach. Someone just like this week's Hometown Hero, Todd Jennings of Monroe Center, Illinois.

Provided Photo

I think what I love more than all the things Todd has done for the youth in his community, is the fact that the nomination letter was sent to us by his very proud son, Drake.

Here is what Drake had to say about his Dad, Todd;

My dad has been very involved the community for the last 15+ years. He and one other local guy created the lil warrior flag football program that hundreds of kids have enjoyed since the early 2000’s. Along with that he has coached flag football, Jr. Tackle football, youth baseball, Stillman valley wrestling club, and the Stillman valley Jr. High team. He is currently the president of the Stillman valley wrestling club and is on his 15th season as a volunteer coach. Over the last 15+ plus years he had donated countless amounts of hours in practice and games.

Todd, as a small thank you for all the time and effort you have devoted to community youth over the last decade-plus, we would like to name you this week's Hometown Hero and give you a $100 Amazon gift card courtesy of our friends at Gustafson's Furniture & Mattress. And since we now know how much you love sports, we're also going to throw in a 4-pack of tickets to see the Harlem Globetrotters' "Spread Game Tour" at the BMO Harris Bank Center on Thursday, December 30, 2021, which will also include meet & greets to chat with the Globetrotters before the game! Enjoy, and thanks again for being such an inspiring role model for the younger generation.

Do you know someone like Todd who is making a positive impact in the community? Nominate them for the next Hometown Hero honor, here.

