Indiana Dog Is Looking For Someone That Gives Good Belly Rubs, Only To Her [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society.

Hey, I'm Betsy, and I'm 4 years old. I am heartworm positive, not good around cats, and would really like to be the only dog in the home. I LOVE to play with stuffed toys, especially my candy cane and turtle in the video. I'm really a great dog, I'm just waiting for a pet-free home. I do well during Cardio for Canines and Mutts Morning Out programs. My adoption fee is $150 which includes all the standard stuff. VHS will even treat my heartworms at no expense to you. Please give me a chance.

Fill out the adoption form at vhslifesaver.org.

UPDATE: The last two pairs featured, the guinea pigs Sparky and S’mores and office cats Sassy and Penny have all been adopted now. Someone adopted Sassy and Penny together after seeing their video.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED - Shop on Saturdays, donate items, or volunteer. We want to be open more during the week, but need the manpower, so we need people who can commit to a day each week or every other week to help run the register OR sort & price items!

Wanna watch cats playing LIVE 24/7 (if they’re not sleeping) on their new Petcube Play in the Cageless Cat Lounge and at the River Kitty Cat Cafe. Download the free Petcube app, create an account, and find “VHS Cat Lounge.” The camera runs all the time and if you turn your phone to landscape, you can control the built-in laser pointer and play with the kittens! vhslifesaver.org

