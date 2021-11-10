Arby’s French Fry-Flavord Vodka is Coming – Will It Be Available in IN, KY and IL?

I guess news like this shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone, right? I think we've gotten to the point, as consumers, where nothing is really out of bounds anymore when it comes to fast-food restaurants. In fact, fast-food restaurants serving alcohol isn't really a new concept - it's been done before. Popular brands like McDonald's and Taco Bell have been known to serve wine and beer in the past. Arby's, however, is taking it to the next level with its own brand of vodka. Arby's vodka will be infused with the flavors of those famous curly fries and the newer crinkle fries. It seems like a perfect fit, considering vodka was originally made from potatoes.

There's no doubt that curly fries are one of the most popular items on the Arby's menu. The Curly Fry Vodka includes cayenne, paprika, onion, and garlic, and is meant to "preserve the distinctive and authentic tasting notes of the traditional Arby's Curly Fry. " The Crinkle Fry Vodka, however, is a bit simpler - made with kosher salt and sugar to represent "the rich tradition of salted potato shapes."

The first batch of Arby's Curly Fry and Crinkle Fry Vodka will be available starting November 18th at 11 am (Central), another batch will be released on November 22nd. The bottles are selling for $59.99 each, and I gotta think they will not last very long, so you better move quickly.

Sure, this is a stunt designed to get some more attention - and it's clearly working - but that doesn't mean the vodka isn't a quality product. It's not like some part-timer is just whipping up batches in the back of the restaurant. It's worth noting that Arby's Vodka is distilled and bottled by Tattersall Distilling Company, located in Minneapolis, MN.

And, to answer the question in the headline of this article - NO, you can NOT get Arby's Vodka in Indiana, or Kentucky, or Illinois. In fact, there are a bunch of states where you can't get it. Why? I have no clue. All I know is what the fine print says - Arby's Vodka is only available to residents in CA, CT, DC, FL, ID, LA, MN, NE, NV, OR, WV, and WY.

[h/t: FoodandWine.com]

