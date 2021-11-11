Last year when we had that crazy snow that kept my kid home for two weeks, I realized that she had grown out of her snowsuit. This. Was. A. Problem. There weren't any available in stores and shipping was delayed because of the snow. I improvised with these DIY snow pants. That article was truly the highlight of my career. Not.

Get our free mobile app

Snowsuits weren't the only hot commodity. Rock salt was completely out for driveways and I also realized that some of the neighbors didn't have a sled because children kept finding their way to my house to borrow ours.

We ended up having a great time but I decided that this year, I was going to be prepared. Here are some things on my list to order long before the snow gets here!

Stock Up on These Winter Essentials Before It Snows Winter is coming! Before you get caught with three feet of snow and no snowsuit, make sure that you have the essentials to get thru this winter and stay warm! *As Amazon associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.

KEEP READING: 10 Things To Do When It's Too Cold To Play In The Snow

Winter Wonderland: Tri-State Snow Pic

SEE: The 2021 Tri-State Snow Storm in Photos