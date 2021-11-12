Did you know at one point in history back pain wasn't a condition? Truthfully, do the research and you'll discover that it wasn't always an epidemic.

I brought up this yet-to-be medically recognized condition to a coworker and without hesitating, he said he has this condition too.

This "condition", if you will, has been dubbed 'smartphone pinky.'

This topic blew up on Twitter with people sharing photos of their own smartphone pinky.

Based on photos like those above, this is a thing but is there cause for concern?

HOW DOES 'SMARTPHONE PINKY' OCCUR...

The answer is simple, it's what happens when people grip their phone with one hand, usually.

The dents are caused by the bottom of the cell phone resting on the little finger, which many people use as a support to hold the phone from sliding out of their hand. In short, people are holding their phones too often.

WHAT CAUSES THIS?

Smartphone pinky can occur after holding your phone in one hand and supporting the bottom with your pinky.

CAN THIS NEGATIVELY EFFECT YOUR PINKY?

No, not according to a hand surgeon at Illinois Bone and Joint Institute.

The cell phone itself isn't heavy enough to stop blood flow or damage any nerves or tendons in the little finger. - Dr. Leon Benson via Insider

WHAT'S THE DAMAGE?

Dr. Benson's answer to this question may be something smartphone pinky-sufferers may not want to hear. It's not your finger you should be worried about.

This [smartphone pinky] is probably dangerous because it means that they are so engaged in their internet world that they are likely distracted from real life.

The cure, based on the doc's words, put the phone down a little more often.

You can more about the "condition" here.

