Christmas road trips are the best. One Kentucky Farm brings Santa to visit with a huge trail of lights for folks to enjoy all through the holidays.

Bear Wallow Farm is located in Nancy, Kentucky. If you are looking for a fun destination for Christmas here you go. This is a brand-new event for the farm and the season actually begins Friday, November 26, and goes through Thursday, December 23.

Santa Claus is paying a visit to the farm to see all the children of Kentucky and while your kiddos are with him you can get a photo. Kids can even write their very own letter to Santa at Bear Wallow.

Bear Wallow also takes the time to display thousands of lights on a beautiful walking trail where they encourage you to take as many photos as you want.

And it wouldn't be a farm if you couldn't experience slides and pedal carts. There are over 20 different attractions other than Santa and the Trail of Lights.

With the weather turning cold groups and families can enjoy the fire pits and making s'mores. If you get hungry you can sip on some hot chocolate and kettle corn or delicious fall food.

Angel here and every year we pick one new place to road trip whether it is a 30-minute drive or 3-hours so that we can create the memories. Bear Wallow Farm looks incredible and I am placing this destination on the table at my house.

Bear Wallow Farm is open seasonally throughout the year not only at Christmas. They also host a variety of other events in the summer and fall. The have a Fall Festival with a train ride, activities, and a Famous Pumpkin Sky Launcher.

You can purchase tickets online for all the events through Bearwallowfarm.com

