Santa's reindeer will touch down to thrill young and old alike this holiday season. Bring out the family to meet and interact with real, live reindeer at Santa's TOYS. The experience is FREE and open to the public, but space is filling up fast.

Photo by Arseny Togulev on Unsplash

The magic of Christmas can be felt each year when Santa and his reindeer land in Santa Claus, Indiana. I think they're majestic creatures that everyone should see up close at least once in their lifetime. Growing up in Northern Michigan, there are beautiful and festive reindeer farms to tour. There's a location that's close to my hometown in Clare, Michigan. The farm has a Reindeer Cam where you can watch reindeer run and play all day. Sometimes Santa even makes an appearance to read to the children.

It's wonderful that Santa's TOYS offers this fun-filled event that the entire family can enjoy. This is how you kick off the holiday season!

5th Annual Live Reindeer Exhibit

Now that you've stuffed your face for Thanksgiving, shopped those Black Friday deals, it's time for your kids to get out and play. You can make it a beautiful day by browsing the huge selection of toys and Christmas decor at Santa's TOYS. Then step outside to hang out with Santa's Reindeer.

Be sure to bring a camera to capture those smiling faces. The kids may even have the chance to pet a live reindeer during the event. What a lifelong memory that will be for your children.

The experience takes place on Saturday, November 27th, and Sunday, November, 28th, 2021 from 11:30 AM until 4 PM.

This popular, family-friendly event is FREE and open to the public, but you need to reserve your spot below. Don't wait as spots are filling up fast. What a perfect way to have fun as a family!

Reservations for Saturday, November 27th, 2021

Reservations for Sunday, November 28th, 2021

You need ONE TICKET PER PERSON, one for each child and each adult when you reserve your spot.

3 North Kringle Place, Santa Claus, IN 47579