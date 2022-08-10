For any band with big aspirations, that big break can be a bit elusive, but for one rock band out of Southern Indiana, that big break is now - and you can help them make it a reality.

Meet The Strangers

Like many of the greats before them, The Strangers are a four-piece band. Rooted in the American Rock genre, you can really hear the band's 60s and 70s Folks and Blues influences fused with those heavier vibes of the 90s.

attachment-strangers+3-square The Strangers loading...

Carrying On

Tragically, the band lost their original drummer, Noah Loper, to an accidental overdose in April of 2021. He was just 21 years old. Carrying on the legacy of what the foursome from Santa Claus, Indiana started before his passing, Lucas Washington on lead vocals, along with guitarist Rylan Cox, and bassist Kadin Rea, released their debut album in March utilizing Noah's original drum beats from their earlier demo tracks before meeting Evansville-native, Teelin Atteberry who would eventually take over the driving beats for The Strangers.

Big Break

The Strangers entered The Battle for the Big Stage, a nationwide contest for the chance to play live on stage at Louder Than Life, the legendary rock festival taking place in Louisville, Kentucky September 22 - 25, 2022, and hosted by Danny Wimmer Presents. Louder Than Life has hosted some of the biggest rock acts in the world over the years and the 2022 lineup does not disappoint with Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nine Inch Nails, Slipknot, and more. [Keep scrolling to learn how you can enter to win VIP Passes to Louder than Life!]

Final Four Bands

The band has made it through several rounds of voting and the contest originally hosted 128 rock bands from across the United States. Currently, the Strangers have a one-in-four chance to play the stage at Louder Than Life. The Strangers will be competing in the next round live on the streaming platform, Twitch beginning at 5:30 pm central time on Sunday, August 14th via DWPresents.

attachment-TheStrangers-1 loading...

On To LA

If The Strangers beat out the other band and move past Sunday's bracket, they will go on to the final round where they, and one other band will be flown to Los Angeles to perform live on stage at the historic Troubadour and the winner will get to play the big stage at Louder Than Life.

How To Vote

Want to help The Strangers land this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity? You need to sign up for a free Twitch account and follow DWPresents. Then on Sunday, August 14, 2022, join the live stream and cast your vote. You can also use the QR code and see the personal message from the band below.

attachment-The Strangers - 2 loading...

Follow The Strangers

Want to keep up with The Strangers? You can follow them on: