Louder Than Life is the biggest rock festival in the country and they are the latest festival to announce new Covid-19 safety measures to protect festival-goers, artists and event workers.

For nearly 30 years, Danny Wimmer has been producing festivals, including Louder Than Life and in a recent statement, Wimmer admitted that the festival is at an "unprecedented crossroads" regarding Covid-19. Many remember the disappointing news in 2020 when the festival, headlined that year by Metallica, was canceled. It was a blow to music fans and artists all across the country to see the live music industry come to a complete and total standstill.

In his statement, Wimmer addresses the need for live music and all it brings with it, along with growing concerns about public safety as Covid-19 cases continue to skyrocket as the Delta variant spreads. Wimmer writes in part,

I am going to do everything in my power to ensure that our festivals happen, even if that means enacting policies that some people may not agree with. But before you react negatively to our policy, please consider this. What I see is that the fans feel the world needs music festivals now more than ever. We need to bring people back together to heal from the past 18 months. We need to get the people and artists whose livelihoods depend on live events back to work. I am confident that these requirements are what is needed to guarantee that we have fun and safe festivals this Fall.

The statement is accompanied by several images outlining the precautions being taken and the requirements for those planning to attend Louder than Life. They look very similar to the requirements announced by Bonnaroo earlier this week.

The new guidelines announced Wimmer and Louder Than Life say that all attendees of the festival will be required to provide proof of full Covid-19 vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test that has been administered within 72 hours of attending the festival. If you live in Indiana, you can learn how to download a digital copy of your vaccination certificate here.

For those not yet vaccinated, there is a reminder that for those who plan to camp at the festival, September 8, 2021 is the final date to receive either a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the second dose of either Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. For those attending as weekend festival-goers, the date is September 9th. View the full announcement here.

Louder Than Life is scheduled to take place in Louisville, Kentucky September 23-26, 2021 at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Expo Center with Korn, Metallica, Nine Inch Nails, Anthrax, Judas Priest, Seether and more scheduled to perform.

