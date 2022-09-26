Actor/Singer Jack Black Swings by Bowling Alley in Louisville

One of the first movies I ever saw actor/singer Jack Black in was Saving Silverman. I loved it so much, I bought the DVD and me and my sister wore it out! If you have or haven't seen it, Black, who plays JD, along with his best friends Darren (Jason Biggs), and Wayne (another Kentucky transplant Steve Zahn) play in a trio called "Diamonds in the Rough". The group is a tribute to Neil Diamond.

The patrons at Venom Lanes in Louisville got a visit from "JD" last week.

TRIBUTE TO BOWLING?

By the way, here's one of the scenes with Diamonds in the Rough.

Now if you have ever delved into the world of Tenacious D, Black's group with fellow actor/singer Kyle Gass, you would not only be wowed by their guitar-playing but also their voices. Unfortunately, many if not all of the duo's songs are NSFW. Sorry.

Back to Venom Lanes, the Louder Than Life rock festival just wrapped up over the weekend in Louisville, and Tenacious D was one of several acts rocking everyone's faces off. Before rocking, Black swung by the Butchertown bowling alley.

Black has voiced "Po" in the animated Kung Fu Panda film series with the fourth movie in pre-production. He has also been cast to voice "Bowser" in the upcoming Super Mario Brothers movie with a voice cast that includes Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Seth Rogen, and Fred Armisen.

No word on how Black bowled, but he was "Super Great Guy. Nice to everyone".