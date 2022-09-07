Southern Indiana Band To Play 2022 Louder Than Life in Louisville KY

For any band with big aspirations, that big break can be a bit elusive, but for one rock band out of Southern Indiana, that big break is now - and you helped make it happen. Now, see them live on the big stage at Louder Than Life 2022!

Meet The Strangers

A couple of weeks ago we introduced you to The Strangers - the 4-piece Southern Indiana rock band that is doing big things. The Strangers are rooted in the American Rock genre, and you can really hear the band's 60s and 70s Folks and Blues influences fused with those heavier vibes of the 90s.

The Strangers

Carrying On

Tragically, the band lost their original drummer, Noah Loper, to an accidental overdose in April of 2021. He was just 21 years old. Carrying on the legacy of what the foursome from Santa Claus, Indiana started before his passing, Lucas Washington on lead vocals, along with guitarist Rylan Cox, and bassist Kadin Rea, released their debut album in March utilizing Noah's original drum beats from their earlier demo tracks before meeting Evansville-native, Teelin Atteberry who would eventually take over the driving beats for The Strangers.

Big Break

The Strangers entered The Battle for the Big Stage, a nationwide contest for the chance to play live on stage at Louder Than Life, the legendary rock festival taking place in Louisville, Kentucky September 22 - 25, 2022, and hosted by Danny Wimmer Presents. Louder Than Life has hosted some of the biggest rock acts in the world over the years and the 2022 lineup does not disappoint with Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nine Inch Nails, Slipknot, and more.

Winning The Troubador

The band has made it through several rounds of voting, beating out 127 other rock bands from across the United States. Most recently, The Strangers competed on the stage of the historic Troubador in West Hollywood (By the way, Metallica made their LA debut on the Troubadour stage 40 years ago on August 18, 1982, and on March 10, 1991, Mofookie Blaylock performed for the first time using the band's new name - Pearl Jam) going up against the only other remaining band for the chance to play the stage at Louder Than Life. (More Troubadour history can be found here)

On To the Big Stage

Now that The Strangers beat out the other band in the last round of competition in L.A., they will now be playing the big stage at Louder than Life! For these four young men from Southern Indiana, this is a huge opportunity.

When to Watch Them Perform

The Strangers will be playing Louder Than Life as part of the Sunday, September 25, 2022, line-up on the Loudmouth Stage - the same stage that will play host to legendary, Alice in Chains later that same night. The Strangers will play from 12:20 pm - 12:45 pm.

Follow The Strangers

Want to keep up with The Strangers? You can follow them on:

The Strangers Live on 103GBF

Listen to our interview with Kadin and Rylin of The Strangers as we welcomed them to the GBF studio ahead of their performance in L.A.