Indiana Crocs Fans: Ugly Sweater Crocs Are Coming This Holiday Season

Crocs just announced a new clog that would work perfectly for your upcoming Ugly Sweater Christmas Party.

Anyone who knows me knows that I LOVE wearing my Crocs. I always tell people that they are an all-purpose shoe. You can wear them fishing or to the store. Flip the strap back into four-wheel drive and wear them while you mow grass or go hiking. Heck, I have been known to wear them to work a few times. The point is, they are the most comfortable shoes that I own. Regardless of the stigma they have of being ugly, at this point in my life, it's more about comfort than anything else.

However, if you are the type that refuses to wear them because they are ugly, you might actually have a reason to get you a pair this holiday season.

Ugly Christmas Sweater Crocs Are Here

What kind of shoes do you wear to an Ugly Christmas Sweater Party? Naturally, some shoes that match your sweater. Even better "ugly" shoes that look like your sweater. That's exactly what Crocs has created this holiday season. The new Classic Lined Holiday Charm Clog has everything you love about the classic clog, but with a holiday twist.

These shoes come in two different ugly Christmas sweater patterns, both of which have a soft, fuzzy liner that adds to the cushion and comfort, to keep your feet comfy and warm since you'll be wearing these in the middle of winter. Smart thinking, Crocs.

One is red and white with snowflakes, trees, snowmen, and reindeer "Jibbitz" charms.

Crocs/Canva

The other holiday clog is a white and multicolored pair with snowflake, tree, gingerbread men, and Santa hat-wearing dinosaur "Jibbitz" charms.

Crocs/Canva

They cost $64.99 and are available at Crocs.com. You might want to get yours ordered ASAP so that they come in before your Ugly Sweater Christmas Party!

