Evansville Movie Theater Celebrating Disney+ Day With Surprise Movie Screenings This Weekend

What do you think of going to a movie, sitting down in the theater, getting ready to watch a movie, but you have no idea what it's going to be? No idea which movie is showing. Sound crazy and fun? Me too.

That is exactly what AMC Evansville 16 is doing this weekend. In celebration of Disney+ Day, they are offering a really cool way to watch your favorite movies with surprise screenings.

From November 12-14, more than 200 AMC Theatres will celebrate Disney+ Day with four daily surprise screenings of fan-favorite movies. Each movie will feature a surprise short, and guests won’t know which movie is being shown until the screening begins. Tickets for these surprise screenings are $5 each, and guests will receive a free Disney+ poster and a special concession offer with their ticket purchase.

To narrow it down for you and give you more of what you really want and like, you will be able to choose from several different options.

I love the whole idea of knowing it's one of our favorite movies, but not knowing which of your favorites will be playing o the big screen. My granddaughter is coming to visit us this weekend and she is going to love this too. We might just try to schedule a showing in all four categories. See you there.

