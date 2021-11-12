You have to keep your head on a swivel out in the streets of the internet.

The line between real and fake has never been so blurry. It's never been more important to double check what you're seeing and not to share anything that you can't verify yourself.

The spidey senses have to be on full alert for things that are just too perfect.

This video has been making the rounds on the internet over the last week and a half.

To quote Stefon from Saturday Night Live, this video has everything.

It has an insane woman screaming about an unvaccinated person on a plane. She is unmasked but berating those around her that are also unmasked. She screeches "I have asthma" when asked why she isn't wearing a mask. Racism is yelled. She threatens to call the cops. The pilot comes in at the end and serves up a devastating burn.

The video has millions of views already. One TikTok alone has over 35 million views as of this morning.

It's the perfect little internet clip that goes viral. You probably couldn't make a better one if you tried. And that's because this is totally fake.

Not fake as in this woman was intentionally making a scene to go viral, fake as in it's literally staged as part of a short film.

There's an IMDB page for it.

Joe Dredge

And the Karen in question is literally an actress by the name of Diana Winter.

Joe Dredge

Congrats to Diana for such a convincing performance.

If this one got you, don't feel bad, it got a lot of the pros in the internet as well. Keep your head on a swivel and remember if it's too good to be true, it probably isn't.

