Evansville Animal Shelter Needs More Fosters – Including One for This Sweet ‘ANGEL’

ANGEL seems like a pretty fitting name for this sweet girl. I guess you could say she is looking for a 'heavenly' host (insert rim shot). Sorry - I couldn't resist the obvious pun.

ANGEL is a 5-year-old Rat Terrier Mix. She may be a wee little doggy, but she is a full-grown sweetheart. ANGEL is new to It Takes a Village and is still going through the vetting process - so, for the time being, she needs a foster in a calm home. Remember, those who foster an animal get the first opportunity to adopt.

If you would like to foster ANGEL (or any other animal at ITV), go ahead and fill out an online foster application. By the way, our friends at ITV tell us they are in "GREAT NEED OF FOSTERS." They encourage you to stop by, meet the animals and hopefully find a good fit.

If our pet of the week isn’t the right fit for your home, please visit It Takes a Village to see the other rescues that need to get fostered and adopted. And don't forget about their RENT A DOG Program. A quick fill form and copy of your photo ID will allow you time out with one of ITV's vetted shelter dogs. These day dates are great for the rescues - it gets them some exercise and new information to help us get them adopted. It’s been a big hit- so don’t miss out!

All of the animals at ITV are examined by a veterinarian, given age-appropriate vaccinations, microchipped, spayed or neutered, and FIV/FeLV-tested.

ITV is open during regular hours. However, they have received so much support and interest over shut down, that they are still working diligently to review all correspondences. They appreciate everyone’s patience as they find the best matches for their rescues.

