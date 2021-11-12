We've teamed up with our rescue friends in Posey County, Indiana. Each week we share adoptable pets from PC Pound Puppies or Posey Humane Society (sometimes from both!) as well as details on how you can make them a forever part of your home. Let me introduce you to your next best friend.

PC Pound Puppies

Meet Bo

Bo is a sweet little guy who has found himself homeless due to no fault of his own. Seriously, Bo is a great pup. He's about 6 years old and 25 pounds. According to PC Pound Puppies,

This chubby little man is Bo. This poor guy does have a sad story though. He's known one owner all his life but unfortunately his person became ill and could no longer care for Bo. He's probably about 25lbs but he is a bit overweight. He did well on a leash today so he would probably like some regular walks to shed the pounds. He is currently in foster with other dogs. Bo loves to play with his toys and doesn't seem to mind wearing some cool clothes. He is house trained.

If you think you would make a good companion for Bo, please contact PC Pound Puppies. If Bo isn't quite the companion for you, keep scrolling to meet Jake.

Get our free mobile app

PC Pound Puppies

Meet Jake

Jake is a bit of a chunk too. He is about 10 years old and is looking for someone he can chill on the couch with. According to PC Pound Puppies,

This 10 year old hunk of ham is a total love bug. He's a coonhound mix who prefers to mosey around. His foster mom has all good things to say about him. He's house trained and doesn't need to be crated as he just minds his own business. He's good with both small and large dogs and older kids. He's never met little kids. He has also never met a cat. Jake is pretty docile so he might be okay around them. He walks great on a leash and rides in the car without complaints. He follows his foster mom around the house and when he hears that snack bag he wastes no time.

The PC Pound Puppies standard adoption fee is $175 ($250 for puppies 6 months and under, or small dogs 15lbs or below) which covers a portion of the dog's vetting costs. The adoption process includes the completion of an application followed by an interview. If you're interested in adding this pup to your family, you can fill out an adoption application here. The adoption process does require a completed application as well as an interview. The rescue will not schedule a meet and greet without having first received a completed application.

You can get in touch with PC Pound Puppies by email at pcpoundpuppies1@gmail.com or by phone at 812-483-4341. They do respond to inquiries and adoption applications at the earliest opportunity, but please remember to be patient as they are volunteers who all work full-time jobs. They always do their best to return messages and schedule adoption interviews within a couple of days of receiving your application. Again, you can submit an application here.

Why do cats have whiskers? Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? And answers to 47 other kitty questions: Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? Why do they have whiskers? Cats, and their undeniably adorable babies known as kittens, are mysterious creatures. Their larger relatives, after all, are some of the most mystical and lethal animals on the planet. Many questions related to domestic felines, however, have perfectly logical answers. Here’s a look at some of the most common questions related to kittens and cats, and the answers cat lovers are looking for.

Most popular small dog breeds that won't make you sneeze Most popular small dog breeds that won't make you sneeze

Most popular dog breeds that are good for families

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.