This Illinois Yard Might Have Weirdest Decorations Ever

If weird yard decorations are something that interests you, I may have found the motherlode for you. It's a yard with some of the weirdest yard stuff you'll ever see and it's located in Salem, Illinois.

I want to be clear that when I say "weird", I mean that as a compliment. I absolutely love unique individuals who are free spirits that don't conform to what most of this world considers normal. This yard in Salem, Illinois checks all of those boxes. It's Pollards Collection and it's the very definition of unique. As they tell it, this is owned by Richard Pollard, the owner of Pollard Motors who's also an artist.

Plane nosediving into the grass? Check.

Lots of classic vehicles in different states of disrepair? Check.

VW Beetle with legs like a ladybug? Check.

A graveyard of car fenders? Yep. Put a check in that box also.

If you're thinking you'd like to see this place for yourself, the map shows the motors are closed, but it's easily viewable from the road.

Google Maps Satellite View

Would I drive 3 1/2 hours to see a plane stuck in the ground or a fender graveyard? Nope. Would I swing by next time my family day trips to St. Louis doing other things, too? That's a big weird maybe.

