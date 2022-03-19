Missouri Family Claims Bigfoot Ate their Leftovers

Of all the Bigfoot encounters I've shared, this might be the most unique. As a Missouri man tells it, a Bigfoot ate his family's leftovers. This will require some explaining.

This Missouri guy's name is Scott who lives near Salem, Missouri. Scott used to be a radio guy which explains a lot. Years ago, he was returning from a bar (since he was a radio guy) and going to his grandparent's house. He said they lived at the end of a street with a circular drive. He decided to have a couple smokes (again the radio guy thing) before bed. I'll let him tell the rest of the story shared by Sasquatch Theory.

To summarize, Scott said his grandmother would take a 5-gallon bucket full of leftovers (aka "slop") and leave it in the backyard. The next day it would be gone. The night Scott was smoking behind his grandparent's house, he saw a tall dark silhouette near the bucket. The creature had very long arms down by its side. He said it just stood there and stared at him.

Scott decided to tell his grandmother and she told him "to let it go". She was already familiar with what she believed was a Bigfoot and the 5-gallon buckets of leftovers was for the beast.

There you go. A Missouri Bigfoot that enjoys leftovers because who doesn't? I do believe that at the very least Scott believes the story he tells. Whether he saw a Bigfoot or not is for you to decide.

