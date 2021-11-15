WEHT CANVA

Once again this year we've partnered with Eyewitness News WEHT, Pet Food Center, Hill's Science Diet, and Roofclaim.com to help 'Stock the Shelters'. We're making it easy for pet lovers to help out. From now until December 31, 2021, while you're shopping for your own fur babies for Christmas at any Tri-State Pet Food Center location, pick up something extra to donate to a local shelter.

We'll make sure it ends up in good 'Paws'. You can also make a monetary donation at the register.

Pet Food Center Locations

East Evansville, IN 2920 N. Green River Road

West Evansville, IN 2334 W Franklin St.

North Evansville, IN 4036 N 1st Avenue

Newburgh, IN 603 W. Main St.

Owensboro, KY 2744 Frederica Street

Items Needed:

Blankets

Litter

Food

Dog treats

Kongs or Chew bones

Leashes

Laundry detergent

Tall kitchen trash bags

Flea treatment (cat or dog)

Any brand heartworm preventative

Disinfecting Wipes

Pill Pockets

Puppy/Kitten Milk Replacer

Puppy pads

Cleaning Supplies

