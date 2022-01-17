Southern Indiana Animal Rescues Receive $20,000 in Donations #BettyWhiteDay

For the second year in a row, we partnered with Eyewitness News WEHTPet Food CenterHill's Science Diet,  and Roofclaim.com to help 'Stock the Shelters'. We decided to distribute the donations on what would have been Betty White's 100th birthday #BettyWhiteChallenge

Just because our annual donation drive is over, that doesn't mean that the shelters have everything they need. Honestly, representatives from both the Vanderburgh Humane Society and PC Pound Puppies said they really need volunteers.

Current Volunteer Opportunities at VHS

  • CAT CARE & CLEANING
  • SMALL ANIMAL CARE & CLEANING
  • DOG WALKER
  • INTAKES DEPARTMENT ASSISTANT
  • SPAY & NEUTER CLINIC ASSISTANT
  • VACCINE CLINIC ASSISTANT
  • LAUNDRY AND DISHES
  • HAPPY TAILS RESALE SHOP CASHIER

For more information or to get started in any of these positions, please email VHS Volunteer Coordinator Mackenzee McKittrick at m.mckittrick@vhslifesaver.org 

Volunteering at PC Pound Puppies

The dogs at PC Pound Puppies love to go on walks. Volunteers have the opportunity to get some exercise and have fun with a dog three days a week. They call the program 'Happy Hour', because what could make a dog happier than a walk?

Actually, a walk with a new pup parent would be the best! If you want more information about adopting or fostering, send PC Pound Puppies a message or call (800) 456-7890.

Pet Food Center Locations

East Evansville, IN 2920 N. Green River Road
West Evansville, IN 2334 W Franklin St.
North Evansville, IN 4036 N 1st Avenue
Newburgh, IN 603 W. Main St.
Owensboro, KY 2744 Frederica Street

