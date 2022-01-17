For the second year in a row, we partnered with Eyewitness News WEHT, Pet Food Center, Hill's Science Diet, and Roofclaim.com to help 'Stock the Shelters'. We decided to distribute the donations on what would have been Betty White's 100th birthday #BettyWhiteChallenge

Just because our annual donation drive is over, that doesn't mean that the shelters have everything they need. Honestly, representatives from both the Vanderburgh Humane Society and PC Pound Puppies said they really need volunteers.

CAT CARE & CLEANING

SMALL ANIMAL CARE & CLEANING

DOG WALKER

INTAKES DEPARTMENT ASSISTANT

SPAY & NEUTER CLINIC ASSISTANT

VACCINE CLINIC ASSISTANT

LAUNDRY AND DISHES

HAPPY TAILS RESALE SHOP CASHIER

For more information or to get started in any of these positions, please email VHS Volunteer Coordinator Mackenzee McKittrick at m.mckittrick@vhslifesaver.org

The dogs at PC Pound Puppies love to go on walks. Volunteers have the opportunity to get some exercise and have fun with a dog three days a week. They call the program 'Happy Hour', because what could make a dog happier than a walk?

Actually, a walk with a new pup parent would be the best! If you want more information about adopting or fostering, send PC Pound Puppies a message or call (800) 456-7890.

Pet Food Center Locations

East Evansville, IN 2920 N. Green River Road

West Evansville, IN 2334 W Franklin St.

North Evansville, IN 4036 N 1st Avenue

Newburgh, IN 603 W. Main St.

Owensboro, KY 2744 Frederica Street

