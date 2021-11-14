Did You Know Only One Farm in Illinois Offers Horse-Drawn Sleigh Rides?

As I was thinking about the holidays, it dawned on me, I have never ever been on a sleigh ride.

Wondering if that might have something to do with Santa never visiting me anymore.

Nah, it's probably because opportunities to take a sleigh ride in Illinois are so few and far between.

I mean, I took a look at Enjoy Illinois' scant list of places where you can actually order up a sleigh ride in Illinois and I found three whole spots.

Three?

So, I decided to call each place just to confirm.

First up, the Shenandoah Riding Center in Galena. The answer was no. They used to, but not anymore.

Then it was the Larson Family Farm in Sandwich. That was also a "no." However, I did get a great reason as to why. The snow. It is much too difficult to pull off sleigh rides when you have no idea how, when, or what type of snow we're going to get I was told.

You know what? I totally bought it. That makes sense. It would be insane to ask a horse to pull a sleigh in snow that isn't perfect for pulling sleighs. Apparently, the more packed down, the better.

Anyway, I moved on to my last hope, Ben's Christmas Tree Farm in Harvard.

They told me, "yes" they do offer sleigh rides, but then again, the snow.

So if you're looking to get on a horse-drawn sleigh ride this holidays season, wait until we get hit with some good packing snow, and head out.

While you're getting a ride, you should probably think about getting a tree from Ben's Christmas Tree Farm too. Based on Facebook reviews, they rate a 4.9 out of 5.

They might not have horse-drawn sleigh rides, but Galena remains one of the best towns for Christmas in America. See why. Wouldn't you know it, the most magical time of year also happens to be when this old-fashioned town looks its best.