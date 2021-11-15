With a new year approaching soon, the state of Illinois will have some new laws going into action. Some make sense, some make you thing "well duh," some make you scratch your head and wonder what the hell is going on! BND

Let's start with the "animal body parts" law. When I first read this one, it came with a wait, what...

***It is ILLEGAL to import body parts of endangered or exotic species to Illinois. This list of what animals "body parts" you can't import to Illinois is pretty crazy. They include: cheetahs, elephants, giraffes, great apes, hippopotami, jaguars, leopards, lions, monk seals, narwhals, pangolins, rays or sharks, rhinos, sea turtles, tigers, walruses, whales. Noted.

***Public High Schools will be required to teach "how to access and evaluate" news sources online. I call this the "fake news" law. Here's how to look through social media and determine what's real.

***Student Athletes at public or private high schools in Illinois CAN alter their uniforms "for purposes of modesty, in accordance with their religion, cultural values or modesty preferences." So an "I Heart Jesus" can go on your football helmet, or something.

***Legal Lemonade Stands?? The Department of Public Health or any other health related organization can regulate the sale on lemonade by a person under the age of 16. You want to sell lemonade kid, do it in 2022.

There are a bunch more for 2022 HERE some not nearly as fun as these, but laws are laws in the "Land of Lincoln." Bring on the new year!

