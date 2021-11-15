When I was a kid, my family made the Hadi Shrine Circus in Evansville an annual tradition. Every Thanksgiving weekend, we would head over to Roberts Stadium and enjoy the show. I have always been a circus fan. I mean, come on! I grew up in the late 70s and 80s and was completed addicted to the show Circus of the Stars on TV. Though I was royally afraid of clowns (still am), I absolutely loved the trapeze and high wire acts.

It's hard to imagine, but the Hadi Shrine Circus has been a tradition for families in the tristate since 1933. Today, it's hailed as The Last Great American Circus. If you've ever been, you know the circus lives up to that billing. It's magnificent, magical and mesmerizing.

There's another memorable tradition that the Hadi Shriners will be continuing this year. They are again giving FREE "exchange" tickets to immediate family members of tristate military service men and women (from all branches of service), who are on active duty, currently deployed or recently returned from overseas duty within the last six months.

If you qualify and would like to collect your ticket vouchers, you're invited to stop by 6 Walnut Street in downtown Evansville on Wednesday, November 17th, between 4pm and 7pm. I am pretty excited to get to be a part of the event as well. I will be there broadcasting live from 4pm to 6pm.

This offer is open to the spouse and children of said active military members and any other family member currently living in the same household. Recipients MUST show appropriate family military I.D. to qualify.

By the way, the 87th Annual Hadi Shrine Circus gets underway at 5pm, Thanksgiving Day at the Ford Center. There are three shows on Black Friday (9:30am, 2pm, 7pm), three more shows on Saturday, November 27th (9:30am, 2pm, 7pm) and a Sunday matinee at 3pm, November 28th.

The 2021 Hadi Shrine Circus will be headlined by America's Got Talent star Bello Nock.

There are some other thrilling and hysterical acts in the lineup as well. One of my favorites is also staple of the Kentucky State Fair. If you've not seen the Pork Chop Revue (who, by the way, were also on AGT), they're a must.

If you'd like to learn more about the 87th Annual Hadi Shrine Circus and purchase tickets, CLICK HERE!

