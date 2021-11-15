Recently shared by Warrick County Sheriff, Mike Wilder, the program, known as CodeRED, will allow residents in Warrick County, Indiana to register to receive telephone messages, emails, and social media messages regarding emergency situations like severe weather, boil advisories, and even evacuation notifications.

Officials say that CodeRED works best if you register for an account, making log in quick and easy when there is an emergency. According to the Warrick County Sheriff's Office,

A CodeRED message will have the caller ID number 866-419-5000 for emergencies and 855-969-4636 for non-emergencies. It’s suggested you enter these numbers into your cell phone as new contacts and use CodeRED as the contact name. If you need to re-play the message received, you can dial the number and listen to the message again. CodeRED is very precise, with the ability to target residents within an exact area of impact. Only those directly affected by an emergency will be notified.

You are able to register more than one phone number and more than one email address and they do encourage you to register at least one of each. To create your account and set up your registration to receive CodeRED alerts, you can visit Public.CodeRED.org and follow the directions provided to register to begin receiving alerts. If you have family in Warrick County, you may want to share this information with them as well to ensure that they stay informed.

