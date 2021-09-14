Boonville Man Charged After Domestic Dispute + Fleeing Police

A Warrick County Indiana man has been arrested after a domestic disturbance involving his parents that resulted in the man leading authorities on a high-speed chase. Thirty-year-old Shawn T. Miller is now facing a litany of charges, including at least a dozen felony counts.

According to the Warrick County Sheriff's Office in a social media release issued September 13, 2021, Miller was heavily armed at the time of his arrest. Authorities say that on Friday, September 10, 2021, Miller had gotten into both a verbal and physical altercation with both his mother and father in their home. The couple took their two younger sons from the home and called police. Authorities met the couple at a nearby church where they learned that Miller had allegedly inflicted physical harm on his mother. According to police,

As she walked into the bedroom, Shawn Miller slammed the door behind him, grabbing his mother by the throat and roughly pushing her up against the wall. She hit her head on the wall and Shawn held her there for some time.

Once his mother was freed, Miller locked himself in his room, according to reports. After a verbal alteration lasting nearly a half-hour, Miller's father was able to gain access to the room. The father says Miller was observed pacing "in a heated rage" while holding a pistol. It was at this point that the family made the decision to gather their other children and leave the home.

During the family's meeting with police at the church, Miller was spotted in his lifted, orange Ford F-250. Four marked police vehicles began to pursue miller at which point he proceeded to lead authorities on a high speed chase, reaching speeds of 100 mph. The chase lasted more than 30 minutes and ended in Vanderbugh County but not before Miller attempted to run down a deputy with his truck. That deputy was deploying stop sticks.

...the assailant allegedly reached speeds of 100 mph and ignored all traffic signs and stop light intersections. According to the probable cause affidavit, when he saw a sheriff’s deputy deploying “stop sticks” in his path, Miller headed his lifted orange Ford F-250 straight at the officer. The deputy managed to get out of the vehicle’s path and Miller struck the stop sticks with his left front tire.

Driving with a destroyed left front tire that eventually fell away leaving the suspect driving on only his rim, Miller proceeded to travel from Warrick County to the "T intersection" at Waterworks Road in Evansville. It was here that Miller lost control of his truck in a turn leading to his truck striking another vehicle. The occupants of that vehicle were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Once ordered out of his truck and arrested, authorities discovered a four fully loaded handguns including a .45 caliber semi-automatic on the seat of the truck as well as 9mm semi-automatic in the center console. During a search of the vehicle, authorities also discovered several rifles and ammunition containers in plain view, as well as prescription pill bottles, numerous hypodermic syringes, and a number of vials containing an unknown substance. At this time, Miller is facing the following charges,

-Intimidation, a Level 5 felony;

-Strangulation, a Level 5 felony;

-Criminal Recklessness, a Level 6 felony (two counts);

-Pointing a Firearm, a Level 6 felony;

-Battery, a Level 6 felony;

-Resisting Law Enforcement, a Level 6 felony;

-Possession of a Syringe, a Level 6 felony;

-Possession of an Unregistered Silencer, federal offense, (four counts)

-Reckless Driving Causing Injury, a Class A misdemeanor; and

-Carrying a Handgun Without a License, a Class A misdemeanor.

Police say that additional charges may be filed against Miller pending full processing of his vehicle. At this time Miller is being held in the Warrick County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond.

