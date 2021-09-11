Newburgh Indiana Counseling Service Seek Help to ID Vandal

A Newburgh business was vandalized and they hope to identify the person responsible.

In the evening hours of September 9, 2021, the signs and letterboard marquee outside of Anchored by Hope, LLC were vandalized. The culprit has been caught on camera and authorities are hoping to identify the man responsible.

Anchored by Hope, LLC is a counseling service in Warrick County providing psychotherapy for people of all ages. They are located at 4466 State Route 261 in Newburgh, Indiana. In the video below that was shared to social media, you can see what appears to be a white male dressed in a t-shirt, khakis and a baseball hat walk across the lawn of Anchored by Hope. The suspect then proceeded to use black spray paint to vandalize not only the main letterboard marquee sign for the business but also the sign supporting Black Lives Matter and an LGBTQ inclusivity sign as well.

Anchored by Hope says that they have filed a police report and in a statement to social media had this to say to the man responsible,

We don’t take this lightly. To the one that did this. You hate will not defeat the message. We will replace our signs and we will continue to show our support to the black community.

Both photos and video have been shared to the Facebook page of Anchored by Hope in hopes that someone will recognize the person responsible. If you do recognize the man in the video or you have any information at all regarding the incident, you are encouraged to contact the Warrick County Sheriff's Department at 812-897-6180.

