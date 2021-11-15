Is turkey the star of your Thanksgiving meal? The bird might be the word for a lot of people, but not me – the turkey takes up a relatively small amount of space on my Thanksgiving plate. Truth be told, I’m not even that big a fan of turkey – I would much rather have some ham or chicken. For me, the real star(s) of Thanksgiving are all of the delicious side dishes - mashed potatoes, stuffing/dressing, green bean casserole, sweet potatoes, corn casserole, and more. Which side dish is the best though?

Of course, the answer to that question is subjective – everyone has their own opinions, their own favorites. So how can you say for sure the favorite side dish is for Indiana or any other state? The folks at Zippia.com gathered data from Google Trends to make that determination. According to their research…GREEN BEANS is Indiana’s favorite side dish.

Do you agree or disagree, or could you not care less? I like green beans, don’t get me wrong, but I much rather mix it with some cream of mushroom soup and pile on some of those crispy fried onion things and turn it into green bean casserole. Who’s with me?

What about our Tri-State neighbors?

Kentucky favorite is hashbrown casserole, and for Illinois, it’s mashed potatoes. You can see the results for the rest of the country below.

Can we talk about Florida, Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina, Utah, and West Virginia for a minute? The favorite side dish in those states was either rolls, crescent rolls, or biscuits. Is bread really considered a side dish? Don’t get me wrong, I absolutely love rolls and biscuits, and they are a must at Thanksgiving, but I don’t think I have ever considered them to be side dishes. Your thoughts?

