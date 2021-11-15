While you're making your Christmas bucket lists and checking them twice add a scenic ride with Santa & Mrs. Claus while you sing carols and sip hot cocoa.

There are a lot of different holiday activities for families to enjoy and a Christmas train ride seems like it would be the most magical and amazing experience ever. Angel here and I have never ridden an actual train but it is at the tippy top of my own personal list.

In Kentucky & Indiana, we are fortunate to have a few different railways that offer super unique and fun rides. The Bluegrass Scenic Railway near Lexington has invited Santa and Mrs. Claus to spend some time in Kentucky for Christmastime.

Here's a short description of the ride;

Once the train pulls out of the station for a 90-minute train ride, Santa visits with every child. Our Conductors and Car Hosts will help you pass the time while waiting for your turn with the jolly old elf. Enjoy singing carols, watching the winter countryside or just relaxing with your family. At the end of the ride, there are candy canes for everyone before Santa gives his final farewell.

If Versailles is too far the Ohio River Scenic Railway has two fun rides;

The Candy Cane Express- a 90-minute ride with Santa and delicious Candy Canes. Lots of dates to choose from.

The Santa Flyer- if you want a quick ride this is perfect for you. It's a 30-minute ride and Santa is coming along too.

