Illinois Man Hooks Fish So Big It’s Transported By Shopping Cart

A fish caught in Illinois is so big, it has to be transported by a shopping cart.

The Experience Of Fishing

As a child, I used to go fishing all the time. There was a pond right across the street from where I grew up. My gear was not anything special, but I had fun. I never caught anything too crazy. That place was stocked with carp, bluegill, and bullhead. They were usually pretty small. Just the right size for a kid to handle.

I have gone fishing a few times as an adult. It just was not the same as when I was younger. I never had any success, so that could be my issue. I much rather spend time doing other things. I understand that it is not for everyone but I have friends and family that love it. I can appreciate that. I think if I caught a fish like this one, I could quickly and easily become a fan of the sport.

Record-Breaking Fish Caught In Illinois

I have heard plenty of fishing stories about the big one that got away. Luckily, this Illinois man does not have to worry about whether people believe him or not because there is plenty of proof. Check out the size of this thing.

That fish is a beast. The only time I have ever seen something like that is in an aquarium.

According to chicago.suntimes.com,

"The bighead, 52 inches long with a girth of 34 1/2 inches, was too big to weigh on their certified scale." "It weighed 72-9 on their biggest certified scale." "Jack Bailey holds the Illinois record for bighead carp of 69 pounds, caught May 4, 2010, from the Kaskaskia River below the Carlyle Dam."

Looks like he got himself a record-breaker. It was so big, he had to transport it by the shopping cart.

That was not the only huge fish caught recently in Illinois.

According to wcia.com,

"Eric Newbon caught a 90-pound catfish Saturday at Lake Springfield. The fish measured 4-feet, 7-inches long, and 37 inches around." "Eric’s mother, Pat, said Eric had to enlist the help of his cousin to bring the fish to shore. It took them an hour to reel it in."

No word if this fish is a record-breaker, but if not it must be close. It might be time to pick up fishing again.

