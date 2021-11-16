Every generation has that one TV show, or shows, they were obsessed with as kids. For me, in the late 1970s / early 1980s, that was pretty much anything on PBS. Sesame Street, Mr. Roger's Neighborhood, and The Electric Company just to name a few. For my kids it was Blue's Clues, Dora the Explorer, Go, Diego, Go, and pretty well everything that aired on Disney Channel. Many of those shows continue to run to this day with either new episodes, reruns, or a combination of the two. But, today's toddlers are also exposed to countless other educational shows you won't find on a television network somewhere. The internet provides those kids with countless other fun, colorful, and educational programs to entertain them (and teach them a thing or two whether they realize it or not), and one of its biggest stars is taking his show from computers, tablets, and phones, to the stage with his very own nationwide tour that will be making its way to Evansville in May.

If you're the parent of a young child, you're likely quite familiar with Blippi, the colorful gentlemen pictured above. He's quickly become an internet sensation with young kids in a relatively short amount of time. Since creating his first YouTube channel in early 2014, Blippi has branched out with other channels, each with its own specific content (Kid's Songs, Toys, and a variety of foreign language channels), that have over 34 million subscribers combined, and over one BILLION views each month.

If you're not familiar with Blippi, here's a little taste of what kids go ga-ga over and the type of show you can expect when Blippi The Musical comes to Evansville.

Blippi The Musical take the stage at the Old National Events Plaza in downtown Evansville on Wednesday, February 23rd at 6:00 PM. The show will feature singing and dancing as Blippi teaches them about the world around them.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (November 19th, 2021) at the Old National Events Plaza box office and Ticketmaster.com.

