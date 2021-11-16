How Indiana Families Can Turn a Shoebox Into a Christmas Miracle for Kids Around the World

Just a few minutes of your time, a few dollars, and a simple shoebox can make a HUGE difference in the life of a needy child this holiday season. You have the opportunity, right now, to transform that shoebox into a true Christmas miracle with the help of Operation Christmas Child.

The program began back in the early 1990s when the president of Samaritan's Purse was asked to deliver some gift-filled shoeboxes to some children in war-torn Bosnia. During the first year, about 11,000 shoeboxes for handed out, and since that first year, Operation Christmas Child has gone to deliver shoeboxes to more than 188 million children in more than 170 countries around the world.

Would you like to add your own shoebox this year? Well now's the time to do it. This week (11/15-11/22) is National Collection Week for the program.

How to Pack a Shoebox

First, you need to start with a shoebox (duh) - it can be one of your's or you can order special boxes from Samaritan's Purse. Next, you need to choose if you're packing for a boy or girl and their age category. After that, you start filling the box with goodies. It's recommended that you include some kind of 'wow' item along with fun toys. You can also include hygiene items and school supplies. One of the most important things to include in your box is a personal note and photo so these kiddos can see who the box is coming from.

If you plan on donating a shoebox, I highly recommend you visit this page to get some great recommendations for the different age groups as well as a list of items you should NOT include.

Where Can I Drop Off My Shoebox?

There are actually several drop-off locations in the Evansville area, including Mt. Vernon, Henderson, Darmstadt, and Newburgh. Visit this map, enter your zip code and see all the drop-off locations around you.

