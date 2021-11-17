Since 2004, the through FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has collaborated with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in obtaining images of unknown adults who are wanted for questioning in child pornography cases. To date, 31 adults have been identified which led to the identification of 51 child victims.

Today, the Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking the public for help to identify a man who knows the identity of a child who is the victim of sexual abuse.

The man, who is being referred to as John Doe 45, is a white, English-speaking male with brown hair, a mustache and a beard. Data embedded in the video indicated that the files were produced between January and April of 2019 so his appearance may have changed.

There is also an image of a room with flowered wallpaper.

Get our free mobile app

FBI

FBI

FBI

If you have any information regarding the identity of John Doe 45 or the room where the video took place, please submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

We'd also like to remind you that no charges have been filed in this case and the pictured individual is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.