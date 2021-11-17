Henderson Salvation Army Looking to Raise $20K in 10 Hours During Ring from the Rooftop Fundraiser Dec. 11th

The holiday season brings a number of sights and sounds. Homes and businesses start to put up Christmas lights and other decorations, holiday music plays through the speakers of nearly every store you walk into, and the familiar sound of the Salvation Army bell rings through the air (pun intended). For the second consecutive year, the Henderson Salvation Army is taking the annual Red Kettle fundraising effort to new heights with a 10-hour marathon ringing session at their office on Washington Street.

"Ring from the Rooftop" will see Benny Carringer and his wife, Captain Crystal Carringer stand on the roof of the office from 7:00 AM until 5:00 PM on Saturday, December 11th ringing the iconic Salvation Army bell in an effort to raise an incredible $20,000 in a relatively short amount of time.

Google Maps

This year's goal is considerably higher than last year's. Not only that, they'll attempt to reach it in less time. The 2020 edition saw the couple stand on the roof for 12 hours (8:00 AM until 8:00 PM) with a goal of $12,000 in that time frame. It's likely that last year's goal was smaller due to the pandemic when many people found themselves with less money to donate due to lost wages.

How You Can Help

To help them reach their goal, all you need to do is stop by during the fundraising event and make a donation. That's it. Pretty simple, right?

Bell Ringers Needed

Outside of the 10-hour bell-ringing marathon, the Henderson Salvation Army, along with the other Salvation Army chapters in the Evansville area, are always in need of bell ringers to stand outside of high traffic areas such as department and grocery stores to collect donations for the organization. If you're interested in volunteering your time as an individual, or you're part of a school, church, or youth organization that is looking for volunteer opportunities in your area, visit the Salvation Army's Register to Ring website and enter your zip code to find a list of opportunities near you.

