Christmas lights are starting to go up all over the place. Owensboro is fortunate enough to have one super talented teen who is obsessed with making spirits merry and bright all over the community.

Angel here and no matter your age going to look at Christmas lights is something everyone loves. I can remember not having the money as a child to go to a lot of Christmas events but momma always mapped out the pretty houses she would see over a few weeks period and then we would make hot chocolate at home and hop in the care together and look.

Carter Hoagland, from right here in Owensboro has loved decorating for Christmas for several years now. His momma, Krista, says one year after Christmas he had her going to all the different stores buying Christmas items on sale so they could stock up. This is now a day after Christmas tradition with the family.

Last year Carter had the sweetest visitors, Carter's mom said that kids have been walking on the tree farm walkway. Two little girls enjoyed it so much that they sent Carter a note with a gift card attached to thank him for what he has done.

My friend, Melissa Brasher-Hicks posted this video from the Hoaglands neighborhood this weekend.

Everyone is welcome to stop by the Hoaglands home to take photos and make memories or even take a video.

The Hoagland's live at 2451 Hillbrooke Parkway in Owensboro.

Here's our interview with Carter:

