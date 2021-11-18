Last year two local businesses came together to help those in need in our community. They decided to host a cereal drive for local shelters and families and they are back at it.

For the second year in a row Ashley Rowe, from J&R Construction and Molly Hagan, from Thrivent Financial are hosting a cereal drive that will benefit many different shelters, food banks, and families throughout our community.

They started collecting cereal boxes at the beginning of November and will continue through Friday, November 19 (the Friday before Thanksgiving). Collections are being taken at 121 East 2nd Street in Owensboro (just use the entrance off Daviess Street if you plan to drive by and make a donation). Anyone wishing to participate and donate is asked to give between one to one thousand boxes (or any amount in between).

All cereals donated will be distributed among food banks and shelters in the Owensboro/Henderson areas. Obviously, J&R and Thrivent are looking to collect as much cereal as possible.

One of the reasons that cereal is such a great resource is because most regular boxes of cereal have multiple servings and have a shelf life of 6 months or more.

There are so many families in our community with children who depend on the work and donations of generous people just like you. If there are any couponers out there that have stockpiles of cereal in their pantries this would be a great way to share with others.

If you can't make it downtown to donate cereal feel free to bring it to the WBKR studios at 3301 Frederica Street and we will make sure it finds its way downtown.

