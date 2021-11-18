Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society.

Bianca - longest resident, here since March. She has been in the cat lounge almost the whole time she's been at the shelter and is overlooked because she likes to choose when she gets attention. She would rather approach you than be followed and grabbed. She would do fine with other cats (has probably lived with hundreds of different cats in the lounge while she's been here and never had an issue). She just needs a person who understands quirky cats and would appreciate her personality. She never swats/hisses etc just walks away when she doesn't want attention. She is about 1 year old and was surrendered as a neighborhood animal. $70 and includes all the stuff.

Fill out the adoption form at vhslifesaver.org.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED - Shop on Saturdays, donate items, or volunteer. We want to be open more during the week, but need the manpower, so we need people who can commit to a day each week or every other week to help run the register OR sort & price items!

Wanna watch cats playing LIVE 24/7 (if they’re not sleeping) on their new Petcube Play in the Cageless Cat Lounge and at the River Kitty Cat Cafe. Download the free Petcube app, create an account, and find “VHS Cat Lounge.” The camera runs all the time and if you turn your phone to landscape, you can control the built-in laser pointer and play with the kittens! vhslifesaver.org

