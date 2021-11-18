Make World Famous Ooey Gooey Butter Cake This Thanksgiving

While visiting Gatlinburg, TN recently, my husband and I had dinner at Paula Dean's restaurant. After we finished, paid the bill, and walked outside, we experienced a literal food coma.

The food at this restaurant is incredibly delicious. The richness and decadence of it are beyond anything we had ever tasted. As we walked to the fountain in front of the restaurant we felt like we were going to pass out. We were so tired. I guess that's why they have rocking chairs surrounding the fountain for people to sit and take a nap after their meal.

The one thing we had that I know sent us over the edge into the euphoric food coma was Paula Dean's Ooey Gooey Butter Cake. It was like butter heaven in your mouth.

Last year, during quarantine, Paula shared quite a few of her recipes on her YouTube channel. She knew we needed her comfort food to get through a very difficult time.

So, here it is, straight from Paula's kitchen, Gooey Butter Cake.

I actually made my cake from a box of the cake mix Mary and John Howell brought me from Paula's restaurant in Gatlinburg. It got the granddaughter's seal of approval.

Leslie Morgan

If you would like to actually follow a recipe, I found a copy-cat version of the butter cake, here.

I think I'm going to make it for one of my Thanksgiving desserts. It will make a wonderfully delicious addition to the family favorites.

