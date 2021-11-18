With Black Friday just over a week away, and with the help of WalletHub, a leading personal finance site, we've compiled a list of stores that offer the best-advertised discounts and for which items. It's time to formulate a plan for the biggest shopping day of the year!

Joshua Lott/Getty Images

Have you been waiting all year to get out and shop for those deals that so many stores will be offering? Many major retailers and direct-to-consumer companies have already started posting Black Friday deals ahead of Friday, November 26th, 2021. I have too many anxiety issues to handle all of those crowds. I think I've only purchased one item on Black Friday in my entire life. I was doing a remote near Target and I knew that they had a Dyson on sale at a really great price. So, I had to get in the thick of it to save $100 on the vacuum of my dreams. I still have that vacuum after 15 years. It was more than worth it to fight the crowds. That's it. The only venture out for the day after Thanksgiving sales. How about you?

If you're excited to get out and shop, wouldn't it be nice to look at all of the sale ads in one place, and know which retailer has the best deals, and on what items. Thankfully WalletHub did all of the work for us. They surveyed nearly 5,000 deals from 21 of the biggest U.S. retailers’ and below are those results. Some of the results are interesting and worth checking out their Black Friday specials first hand.

Notes:

The pie chart above displays the product categories in which discounts are more heavily concentrated, represented in percentage terms. The percentages do not represent average discounts, and the bar graph above displays the average discount percentage for each product category.

Now, get out there and start saving money this holiday season, and good luck!

