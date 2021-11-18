Missing Ohio County KY Teen Found Safe in California

Clare Family

We are happy to report today that Amber Clare, the Ohio County teen who went missing earlier this month, was found safe along with her cousin, three-year-old Noah Clare.

Yesterday, Amber Alert issued a BOLO for the kids along with the adult they were thought to be within California. Today, the TN Bureau of Investigation tweeted:

UPDATE: #NoahClare and #AmberClare have been found safe and sound, just outside of San Clemente, CA! Jake Clare is in custody! More details soon!

Sixteen-year-old Amber Clare left her Kentucky home on November 5 and authorities believed at that time she was with her uncle Jacob Clare. Because he didn't bring his son Noah to his mother at the scheduled custody exchange an arrest warrant for custodial interference was filed in Kentucky and Tennessee.

Authorities originally believed they were traveling to the Smoky Mountain area, then to Michigan, then Arizona. But surveillance footage caught them in California wearing large backpacks.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

H/T: Eyewitness News 25

