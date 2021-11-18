If you missed an opportunity to check out the Budweiser Clydesdales during their visit to Kentucky (and I know you missed them at the Super Bowl; they weren't featured in any commercials), then pack a bag and head to the Smoky Mountains.

DECK THE HALLS WITH BUDWEISER CLYDESDALES

Hey, wait a minute, if I do say so myself, that sounds like a good line FOR a commercial. And maybe Tennessee tourism is way ahead of me on that. Regardless, the Budweiser Clydesdales will be making an appearance in Gatlinburg on December 3rd for a most special reason--the 46th Annual Festival of Lights Christmas Parade.

You know, despite my age, I do manage to kick myself every time I think about the fact that I have NEVER been to the Smokies during the holiday season. And that's ridiculous. And I don't know if I'll make it this year. But I certainly don't mind living vicariously through YOU.

THE FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS CHRISTMAS PARADE

The Festival of Lights Christmas Parade, as you can well imagine, draws visitors from around the globe to Gatlinburg during the holidays, and why not? It's just one part of what you could make a SERIES of awesome holiday stops during an extended stay.

And listen, the Budweiser Clydesdales--the grand marshals for the 2021 event--are not the only excitement the parade has to offer. Country music star Canaan Smith and BBQ Pitmasters star Myron Dixon will also be on hand.

THE FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS CHRISTMAS PARADE -- WHERE AND WHEN

The Festival of Lights Parade--designated as one of the top 20 events of the southeast--will begin at 7:30 PM on December 3rd and will feature marching bands, floats, balloons, local businesses, community groups--everything you'd expect from a Christmas parade.

Seats in the Grandstand are available for purchase, and to top it all off--quite literally--spectators will receive Santa Claus hats.

If you were wanting to plan a getaway during the holiday season, well...you're welcome.

