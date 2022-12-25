The Top 10 Redneck Towns in Illinois, Let&#8217;s Get-Er-Done!

The Top 10 Redneck Towns in Illinois, Let’s Get-Er-Done!

Wade Austin Ellis

Southern Illinois may as well join with Kentucky. Accents, culture, everything. - Nick Johnson

This one should ruffle some feathers, and flip some mud flaps...This video names the "Top 10 Most Redneck Towns in Illinois."

Jamie Nicole
loading...

The creator of this video uses quite an interesting formula to determine each towns Redneck status. I mean, you have to give this guy credit...he did his Redneck homework. Here is his "Redneck Equation."

  • How many Walmart's does the town have?
  • What's the high school graduation rate?
  • Are there gunshots heard often?
  • Individual places to buy tobacco.
  • Amount of bars

So are there any towns near us that make the grade, or lack of passing grades?

William Lee/ILLINOIS Abandoned Photos Group via Facebook
loading...

Before we dive too deep into this hilarious video let's take a look at this Top 10 list:

  • 10. Benton
  • 9. Effingham 
  • 8. Pontiac
  • 7. Jerseyville
  • 6. Amboy
  • 5. Jacksonville
  • 4. Chester 
  • 3. Litchfield
  • 2. Palestine 
  • 1. Vandalia

OK. whew! None of our area made this strange list! The comments on this YouTube video are MAYBE the best part of this whole thing! People that actually live in these towns, agreeing and not arguing.

Kase Stolte - I’m from Vandalia! Grandparents still live and most of my family. My wife is from Effingham. I hit the jackpot!

 

homer moore - Litchfield has a awesome china buffet out by the interstate.

 

its Mehochko - I live 8 miles from Litchfield, and there are no Golden Corals, and only one Walmart.

OK, so here's the video...If you have ever been through these towns maybe you will agree with the greater.

 

 

LOOK: Here are the 25 best places to live in Illinois

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Illinois using data from Niche. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com.

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WGBFAM