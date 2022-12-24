It's so cold outside. I can't remember it being this cold, ever. Maybe it's the fact that the temperatures dropped so drastically and so suddenly. All I know is, even for someone in menopause, it's cold, Take it from me, that is a rare thing.

It's so cold, the wind and brutally low wind chill temperatures make your skin feel like it's burning. The National Weather Service called Winter Storm Elliot a once-in-a-generation storm.

How bad was Winter Storm Elliot?

According to Forbes,

Winter Storm Elliott brought record-low temperatures in Montana and Wyoming on Tuesday as the once-in-a-generation storm barrels through the country, causing flights to be canceled, creating dangerous driving conditions, and dumping up to a foot of snow in Midwest and Great Lakes states.

Which were the coldest cities during 2022 Winter Storm Elliot?

Forbes went on to say,

Casper, Wyoming, set an all-time record low temperature on Tuesday morning, dropping to -42 degrees Fahrenheit, breaking a previous record of -41 degrees set in 1983, according to the National Weather Service. Bozeman, Montana, broke a daily record low Tuesday morning, with temperatures plummeting to -43 degrees, while Helena, Montana tied its daily record, at -35 degree

Here in the Tristate, we saw a Friday, December 23, 2022, low temp of around -6 and windchills in the upper -20s.

Apparently, when temperatures go that low, you can instantly turn boiling water into snow.

Some did an experiment with this in March of this year. Live Science reported,

In a video posted on Weather.com, a woman tosses a cup of boiling water into the air on a minus-22 Fahrenheit day (minus 30 Celsius) in Canada's Northwest Territories. The water starting out at roughly 212 F (100 C) instantly turns to snow upon hitting the air and blows away.

If you have any videos from Winter Storm Elliott that you would like me to share, email me HERE. I would love to see them and share them.