How To Get Video and Photo Evidence of Santa’s Visit to Your Home This Year

You can add more magic to Christmas this year by showing them photos and videos of Santa Claus delivering their presents on Christmas.

By now, the kiddos are excited to be out of school. Not only that, they are counting the "sleeps" until Santa Claus comes. As you know, Santa Claus will be coming to town this weekend. Whether your kid believes in Santa or is on the fence, there's a way you can make a believer out of them all.

There's a famous line from the movie The Santa Clause. "Seeing isn't believing. Believing is seeing." This couldn't be more true when it comes to the jolly old man from the North Pole. The website, CaptureTheMagic.com, allows you to obtain photographic and video evidence of Santa Claus delivering presents to your house...and the look on the kids' faces after they see it will be priceless.

CaptureTheMagic.com offers two different apps that will allow you to prove to your kids this Christmas that Santa really did visit your home. The first of which is called Catch Santa In My House!

Simply upload a photo of your Christmas tree or another area from your home that Santa might visit to the website or free app (iOS or Android).

Then, select one of the Santa poses and insert him into the photograph.

You can use the photo editing tools to touch up your picture.

You can also pay to remove the watermark from the picture (prices start at $1.99).

Secondly, they offer a newer app where you can actually see video evidence of Santa Claus dropping off presents at your Christmas tree. This app is called Santa Live. The app is very easy to use, and you can get a variety of videos of Santa in your home. You can take a look at the video below to learn more.

Again, it's super easy to use, and well worth the look on your child's face when they see proof that Santa visited them this year. Oh, and not only can you catch Santa Claus in the act, but CaptureTheMagic.com also allows you to capture a picture of other "visitors" like the Tooth Fairy, Easter Bunny, leprechauns, and more.

