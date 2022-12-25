When police order for an ENTIRE POT FARM to be destroyed, I see that old TV commercial where the Native American is standing there and the single tear rolls down his face. But this isn't hills of garbage, and the Native American isn't wearing a Grateful Dead shirt.

Dateline: Franklin, Wisconsin...a farmer was leasing out his land for what he thought was a "hemp" grow...Close, really close, but no. He said he knew there was hemp being grown, but was unaware of the THC versions of things...This farm is in Franklin, Wisc where houses and kids and businesses are close by.

With the police and FBI now taking over the land, there was an order to "destroy" everything. Make sure it's all gone ASAP...Nooooooo!!!

Court documents show "confidential informants" freakin' narcs, tipped off police back in August of 2021 and then they applied for and were received a search warrant by Milwaukee County Courts. This is when the weed farm, died.

O.K. so let's take a look at the news report about this, one of the TV anchors seems destroyed by this. OMG where am I gonna get my weed this weekend! Check this out:

