This is the Most Famous Christmas Movie About Kentucky

With one just two more sleeps until Santa comes, you might be in the Christmas movie spirit. Those in Kentucky might want to give this movie a try this year.

'Tis the season to binge-watch Christmas movies. Whether you pop in a DVD, watch your favorites on a streaming platform, or watch all of the Christmas movies on the Hallmark Channel, there are so many to choose from. There are more movies about Christmas than any other holiday. These movies are set in locations all throughout the country, but which one is the most famous set in Kentucky?

Vudu compiled a list of the most famous Christmas movie that is set in each state. Some of these movies are iconic, while others, you might not have heard of before. We recently covered the most famous Christmas movie in Indiana, which you can see by clicking here. Now, let's take a look at what Christmas movie was named the most famous set in Kentucky.

Most Famous Christmas Movie Set in Kentucky

Before we get into the movie, perhaps much like you're doing right now, I was trying to think long and hard about a Christmas movie that was set in Kentucky. Nothing was coming to mind. To be honest, the movie Vudu named the most famous Christmas movie set in Kentucky is one that you most likely have never heard of before.

The movie named "The Most Popular Christmas Movie Set in Kentucky" is called Christmas Manger. This film was released on November 6, 2018. Why haven't you heard of it? Well, it was kind of a low-budget film that was made for streaming services. According to Rotten Tomatoes, this is the synopsis of the movie:

An elderly man struggles with the death of his wife until his estranged foster child and her young daughter re-enter his life and give him a new purpose to live.

Oh, and in case you were wondering what Vudu named as the most famous Christmas movies in the other states, check out the list below:

