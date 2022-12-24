Nationwide Recall on Washing Machines Due to Fire Hazard

If you have a newer washing machine, you might want to check to see if it is a part of this new nationwide recall, before it causes serious damage to your home.

We all use our washing machines all of the time. We don't typically think twice about if they are functioning correctly unless we can't get water to fill up the machine. However, a new nationwide recall of nearly 664,000 top-loading washing machines, might have you checking on your washer because the units can short circuit and overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Nationwide Washing Machine Recall

Samsung announced a massive recall that involves 14 models of top-loading washers equipped with super-speed wash. These appliances were sold between June 2021 and December 2022 at nationwide retailers including Costco, Best Buy, Home Depot, and Lowe's. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says that Samsung has received 51 reports thus far of "smoking, melting, overheating or fire" involving the washers, but a software update can fix it.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission:

This recall involves several models of Samsung’s top-load washers with super speed wash. The washers were sold in white, black, champagne, and ivory colors and include model series WA49B, WA50B, WA51A, WA52A, WA54A, and WA55A. The model and serial numbers are found on the washer’s label attached to the inside of the top lid. An additional label is located on the rear of the washer.

The following model and serial number ranges are included in the recall can be found, along with more information about this recall, by clicking here.

