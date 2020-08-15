We Might Have Fall Like Weather Next Week In The Tri-State

We might be in for an early taste of fall next week as we could have below normal temperatures accompanied by drier than normal conditions.

This, according to The US National Weather Service Paducah Kentucky. It has been a little toasty in the area, not to mention quite a few days of rain. While it's still summertime, there are a lot of people who are yearning for fall already. If these models are correct, they could very well get their wish next week, August 17th-21st.

Since pretty much everything we look forward to in the fall around here is getting canceled, the only other thing to look forward to is the weather. How long will this fall-like weather stick around? We'll have to wait and see. One thing is for sure though, next week should be ideal for a nice bonfire with the family.

Enjoy the fall weather while it lasts next week!