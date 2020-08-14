Parents Can Apply for Free or Reduced Meals From the EVSC

Amidst all of the uncertainties in our lives these days, there is one thing that cannot be denied - a new school year has begun and it ain't cheap.

There are a lot of costs that go along with sending your kid(s) back to school. Up front you've got to pay for a whole bunch of school supplies, and new school clothes - that could mean a whole new wardrobe if your child attends a school with a dress code. If your kid had a major growth spurt since last year (like my son, who grew about 6 inches), then you're finding out that nothing fits him or her anymore. So, right off the bat, you could be dealing with serious expenses.

Another cost that parents have to think about is feeding their kids each day. The EVSC understands that not every parent or family can afford the breakfast and lunch provided by the schools, and they recognize the importance of a healthy diet for students. That's why, each year, they give families the opportunity to apply for free or reduced meals. Everyone needs help from time to time, and there is certainly no shame in asking for help, especially when it comes to keeping your kid fed.

You can apply in person or over the phone, but the process is much easier and quicker when done online. Visit the EVSC online to see if you qualify for assistance and to fill out the application. A helping hand is being extended, so why not accept it if you need it?