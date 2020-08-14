Evansville Fire Department Helps to Fill Luke’s Make-A-Wish

I've been following Luke Chapman's story for several years on his Luke's Heart Facebook page, but I honestly didn't recognize him in this post from the Evansville Fire Department. He has grown so much, which is amazing, because he was diagnosed with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS). Luke is now 6 years old, and is getting ready to start school.

Kristina Rhodes with Make-A-Wish filled me in on his exciting day.

When it came time to grant his wish Luke decided on a swimming pool! He wanted to pick something the entire family could enjoy and would provide happy memories for years to come. We had phenomenal community support! Firemaster installed the pool, the fire department came out and filled it, Chris Combs with CAC Custom Homes helped and Josh Lamb is there today installing all of the electric.

EFD FB

Firefighters from Station 6 second platoon not only filled the pool, they brought some swimming essentials for Luke.

EFD FB