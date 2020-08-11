Support Local ‘Make-A-Wish’ Kids at 11th Annual Golf Scramble

Southern Indiana Events benefiting Make-A-Wish is hoping that you will attend their 11th Annual Golf Tournament and, in doing so, provide some much needed funds for dozens of deserving kiddos in our area.

The event is scheduled for Monday, August 17th at Oak Meadow Country Club on Evansville's north side (11505 Browning Rd.). That's soon, but there is still time to get a foursome together, and everyone is invited to participate.

Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana is an amazing organization that grants life-changing wishes to children fighting life-threatening medical conditions. It's not easy, or cheap. It requires a lot of volunteers and resources, and of course a lot of money. This golf scramble is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for Make-A-Wish, and because of the pandemic, children in our area are awaiting wishes now more than ever before. Make-A-Wish needs to raise money for 25 local kiddos that waiting on their wish.

Ever wonder what these young people wish for? Here are some of the things your support will help provide...Tyler from Evansville wishes to go on a WWII Band of Brothers trip through Europe...Tamar from Princeton wishes to visit Los Angeles...and Angel from Evansville wishes to have a sleepover party in a Mansion!

Here's the schedule for the August 17th golf scramble

10:30 a.m. - Registration/Putting Green/Driving Range Open

11:30 a.m. - Lunch in the Ballroom

12:30 p.m. - Shotgun Start

5:00 p.m. - Cocktail Reception/Awards

Visit their Facebook page to register or get more info, or contact Kristina Rhodes, President of the Regional Council for Southern Indiana Events benefitting Make-A-Wish, at 812-305-3914.